[EVERGREEN, 02/01/2018] — Legal nurse consulting bridges the gaps between the judicial system and medicine, making its role vital to the litigation process. The Center for Legal Studies (CLS) provides courses to registered nurses looking to become legal nurse consultants.

A Profession that Builds the Gap

As licensed nurses with specialized training, legal nurse consultants function as a liaison between the worlds of medicine and law. LNCs have completed specialized courses that, in conjunction with their clinical experience, give them the ability to research, interpret, and analyze medical-related concerns pertinent to a legal case.

LNC training usually involves courses in legal terminology, civil procedure, areas of substantive law, medical and legal research, case analysis, and ethics. Frequently, their skills are valuable during suit or medical record reviews, medical research, expert witness procurement, and more.

Preparing Nurses for a Career in Law

The Center for Legal Studies (CLS), a Colorado-based organization that provides legal studies courses in various locations across the globe, helps groom registered nurses (RNs)for a career as legal nurse consultants. They partner with universities and other educational institutions in facilitating LNC courses in various formats including live or online, text-only, and DVD.

The curriculum for the courses follows the guidelines set by the American Association of Legal Nurse Consultants. Taking the courses allow students to learn the skills that are essential when providing advice about medical-related issues relevant to a legal claim. The additional training also allows them to appear as witnesses in nursing cases.

