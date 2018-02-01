Continuing import duty on raw material will put strain on domestic industry

New Delhi, 01st February, 2018: The demands of the stainless steel industry have been neglected in the Union Budget, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), apex body representing stainless steel industry in India, said today.

The decision of the government to continue levying import duty on ferro-nickel and stainless steel scrap, key raw materials used in manufacturing stainless steel, will act as deterrent for the domestic industry and put financial strain on domestic players. It is pertinent to note that both these raw materials are scarce within the country and the domestic players are dependent on imports only for their availability. Higher input cost will continue to make the domestic players uncompetitive globally.

Commenting on the Budget 2018, Mr KK Pahuja, President, ISSDA said, “For the past few years, Indian Stainless Steel industry has been ailing due to high production cost in the manufacturing of Stainless Steel due to the custom duties levied on key raw materials. With no relief in duty structure on Ferro Nickel and stainless steel scrap, higher input cost will continue to hurt the players”.

ISSDA said, the government should reassess its decision as this would defeat ‘Make in India’ concept and abolish the import duty on the raw materials. Currently, basic customs duty of 2.5% is levied on import of Ferro Nickel and stainless steel. Stainless Steel import already attracts lower basic custom duty @7.5% against 12,5% for carbon steel and denying relief on essential raw materials is double whammy for this industry, half of which is in the MSME sector.

