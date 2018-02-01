The report on Smart Electricity Meters Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Smart Electricity Meters Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Smart Electricity Meters Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Smart Electricity Meters Market.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global smart electricity meters’ market identified that North America and Europe dominated the global smart electricity meters’ market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the smart electricity meters’ market worldwide.

The report segments the global smart electricity meters’ market on the basis of technology and application.

Global Smart Electricity Meters Market by Technology

AMR

AMI

Global Smart Electricity Meters Market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Utility

Global Smart Electricity Meters Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the Report

Elster Group

Holley Metering Ltd.

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric (GE) Company

Iskraemeco

Itron, Inc.

Neptune Technology

