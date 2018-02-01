The increasing demand for quality software products has forced the world niche leaders to introduce innovations and customize their development solutions to meet the growing needs of clients. Being concerned with their reputation and clients’ satisfaction, SibSoft is one of the companies, which keeps working on the development of customized software solutions.

SibSoft is a company, which focuses on the development of web-based solutions. It is based in one of the largest Russian cities and has over a decade of experience in website design, web application and software development and further maintenance. The company has already worked with over 1000 customers and successfully completed around 5000 technological projects. This is what they tell about their work: “At SibSoft our objective is to form solid, long-term working relationships to benefit our customers. Over the past ten years we have developed and streamlined our processes to adapt to the needs of all of our clients. In the process we have greatly minimized overhead expenses.”

SibSoft has developed four products that now enjoy popularity with clients. These include XFilesharing Pro (a powerful file sharing script), XVideosharing (Video content distribution turnkey solution), XFilemirror (File Mirror script) and XImagesharing (an image hosting script). Each of these products stands out from the crowd due to their quality and adherence to the modern industry trends and requirements. The experience the company has allows them withstand tough niche competition, remaining among the industry leaders.

SibSoft experts provide their clients with flexible terms, professional services and fixed-price contracts for short- and long-time projects. They deal with large companies from different countries of the world that keep using their products to contribute to the popularity of their organizations. “Webmasters in search of the best tools won’t have to look any further than SibSoft’s line of easy-to-use line of software products. From product conception, to development, and ongoing maintenance, SibSoft is the smart choice for all your technological solutions,”- underline the company specialists.

