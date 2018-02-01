Saudi Arabia Education Industry Segmentation by Types of Sectors (Higher Education, K-12 Education, Vocational and Technical Training, E-Learning and Test Preparation Education), Saudi Arabia K-12 Education Industry (Size, Segmentation, Trends and Developments, Competitive Landscape, and Future Outlook), Saudi Arabia Higher Education Industry (Size, Segmentation, Trends and Developments, Competitive Landscape, and Future Outlook), Saudi Arabia Vocational And Technical Training Industry (Size, Segmentation, Trends and Developments, Competitive Landscape, and Future Outlook), Saudi Arabia E-Learning Industry (Size, Segmentation, Trends and Developments, Competitive Landscape, and Future Outlook), Saudi Arabia Test-Preparation Industry (Size, Segmentation, Trends and Developments, Competitive Landscape, and Future Outlook). Company profile of major K-12 education players (Arrowad Schools, Bangladesh International Schools, British International Schools, Pakistan International School, Al Hussan International Schools, International Indian Schools), Market share of higher education universities (King Faisal University, King Abdulaziz University, Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University, General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation), Umm Al Qura University, Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), company profile of E-learning companies (Alwaset, New Horizons, Edraak, Integrated Solutions for Business (ISB), Board Middle East (BME), Nafham, Harf Information Technology, Harf Information Technology, Smartway, Rwaq.org, Edutacs, edX)

January 2018 |Kingdom of Saudi Arabia News

The education industry in Saudi Arabia is expanding due to the rising initiatives by the Ministry of Education to improve quality education in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry has shown an impressive growth rate in 2016 owing to more number of foreign players entering the market to cater the growing demand of the population.

The three major organizations that oversee the operations of education industry players in Saudi Arabia are the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC).

Significant budget allocation to education sector of the country in 2017 is expected to assist in the development of education industry, thus leading to the growth of all education sectors in Saudi Arabia. Private players entering the space with more numbers of tie-ups between the government universities and global players are further anticipated to boost the industry revenues due to increased enrollments to colleges in Saudi Arabia. Increasing number of organizations offering scholarships to students who wish to study abroad are projected to fuel the enrollments and revenues of the test preparation education sector. The industry is also expected to drive positively due to increasing adoption of learning management systems by the growing corporate and education sector. The increasing use of modern technology as a part of e-learning sector is projected to benefit the education industry during the long term. The education industry in the Kingdom is estimated to witness surging revenues due to the 2030 vision of thriving economy, which focuses on educating more people for the development of the nation during the long term. Continuous emphasis of the government and private authorities to enhance vocational skills in Saudi nationals is anticipated to expand the training and technical institutions, thereby resulting in a positive growth of the industry.

Ken Research in its latest study, Saudi Arabia Education Industry by K-12 Education, Higher Education, Vocational Education, Teacher Training, Test Preparation, E-learning – Outlook to 2021 suggests that the enrollments to K-12 schools will dominate the revenues generated by the players operating in the education industry of the Kingdom. However, these major players will witness rising competition due to adoption of modern ways for offering better quality education to the Saudi nationals.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry is projected to register a positive CAGR of 12.3% during the period 2016-2021. Rising fee of education institutes, adoption of modern teaching methods, increasing expenditure of the government on education sector and continuous development of education infrastructure are expected to drive Saudi Arabia Education Industry in the future.

The report provides information on the overall size of Saudi Arabia Education Industry, industry segmentation on the basis of Types of sectors including Higher Education, K-12 Education, Vocational and Technical Training, E-Learning and Test Preparation Education.

