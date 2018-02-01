Viernheim, February 1st, 2018 – Right at the beginning of the new year, all4cloud is pleased to announce a new partner: Ciber Norway. Effective immediately, the 100% Cloud Company from Viernheim in Hessen will make a cause with the Norwegian IT consulting firm. Topic: Cloud ERP with SAP® Business ByDesign™. Both companies are combining their strengths and expertise in this area. The first joint customer is the renowned opera house in Oslo, which imitates a floating iceberg and is regarded as one of the important Norwegian cultural project in recent history.

Both companies – all4cloud and Ciber – are experts in commercializing and implementing the cloud ERP solution SAP Business ByDesign. Together they want to accompany customers in Norway on their way into the cloud. The scan4cloud warehouse app and the add-on eam4cloud, all4cloud brings two additional solutions into the partnership, which Ciber will be able to distribute and implement independently after a training course. In addition to cloud ERP, the demand for such scan and enterprise asset management applications is also rapidly growing. As a component of SAP Business ByDesign, companies can increase the speed of their warehouse processes and plan and optimize their maintenance.

“With Ciber we have found an ideal partner. Ciber has the expertise and experience to support customers in implementing SAP and is also perfectly versed in the SAP cloud environment. From SAP Business ByDesign and our add-on components scan4cloud and eam4cloud, we have bundled nice packages that allow companies to push ahead with their digitization in the best possible way,” says Detlef Aden, Head of Business Development & Channel and responsible for partner management at all4cloud.

Øyvind Stensby, Director SAP at Ciber adds: “Multiple minds think better than just one head. With a partner like all4cloud, we can combine the best of both worlds: a standardized cloud ERP solution with specialized and standardized additional components. In this way, we offer best-practice packaged solutions that can make the difference in competition. That’s one of the reasons why we have won the Oslo Opera House over big and notable competition.”

Packaged solution convinces Oslo Opera House

The offer consisting of SAP Business ByDesign and the specially developed add-on eam4cloud convinced the managers of the Oslo Opera House. The project started in January this year. Going Live will be in January 2019. From that point on, the Opera House can use SAP Business ByDesign to streamline and optimize its processes. Afterwards, the introduction of eam4cloud is on the agenda. With the add-on, the Opera House wants to maintain and service the building, stage technology and infrastructure from June 2019.

This press release can also be found on the all4cloud website: https://www.all4cloud.cloud/combine-best-worlds/

Short profile Ciber

Ciber Norway has been committed to SAP® and its products since 2005. As an SAP Partner and a Special Expertise Partner to SAP in various industries and applications, Ciber Norway has the skills and experience to assist our customers with all aspects of their SAP implementation. We ensure our customers” technology investments meet the needs of their business and deliver the results they demand.

Ciber Norway was founded in 1982 and from 2016 part of Experis IT, the IT brand of ManpowerGroup Norway. With more than 140 dedicated consultants, we realize successful digital transformations.

As an SAP Silver Partner, Ciber Norway has the skills and experience to assist our customers with the various aspects of their SAP implementations. Our focus is to market, sell and implement standard Cloud Solutions – SAP Business ByDesign.

Together with Ciber Netherlands and Ciber Spain, Ciber Norway is a certified SAP Partner Center of Expertise (PCoE). This means that we can take responsibility for support and license maintenance on behalf of SAP. The certification conforms to standards set by SAP regarding the certification of individual support consultants, technical infrastructure necessary to provide support for SAP software, as well as the business processes and deliverables which ensure a high quality of support.