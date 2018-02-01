Global Automotive Bearing Market Information by Type (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Thrust Bearings, and Others), by Vehicle Type (2-Wheeler, Passenger, and Commercial), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Automotive bearing system is used to enable the rotational and linear motion and also reduces the friction in the vehicles. The specialty of the bearing differs as per the vehicle it is used in such as, heavy vehicles demands bearings to be rigid enough to carry heavy weight and give trouble free and smooth operations. As per trend, ceramic and white metal alloy ball bearings are expected to capture the market for automotive bearing as these are lightweight and will enhance the product quality by reducing the friction and energy consumption during the operations. Moreover, increasing demand for the vehicles and technological advancement are driving the Automotive Bearing Market. The Global Automotive Bearing Market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Bearing Market

Asia-Pacific is the major regions for the Automotive Bearing Market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in Automotive Bearing Market. Emerging economies like China, India, are expected to drive the market due to increasing demand for vehicles, increasing individual’s disposable income & purchasing power is expected to drive the market for automotive bearing. Developed regions such as North America and Europe will show the static growth for the Automotive Bearing Market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Automotive Bearing Market report include- Schaeffler AG., Jtekt Corporation, NTN Corporation, Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd., Timken Company, Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, RKB Bearings, Timken Company, ORS Bearings, and CW Bearing.

Target Audience

Manufacturers of Automotive Bearing

Traders, distributors, and automotive Bearing suppliers

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Automotive Bearing Market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

