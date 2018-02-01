The Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch exudes elegance whether you are wearing it at the office or within the club setting. A lot of beauty stays hidden in its supposed simplicity, only to jump out at appropriate moments. Contrary to the fact that the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch comes equipped with many unique features; its black, sunburst dial set with sparkling crystals with every baton hour-marker create together a nice shine that makes it attractive without turning it overly flashy. Its nifty complications (the power-reserve and date) bring a tasteful contrast to the usual automatic scene and its scratch-resistant mineral crystal ensures a long and consistent, fresh look.

The 39mm case makes it more of a unisex than ladies’ watch and is not an appropriate one for the LBD or the flowing, dinner dress. Still, the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch is a moderately-sized watch by today’s standards, with the case itself being quite simple in its design. The standard round shape fitted with a rotating bezel, its relatively short and thin lugs and impeccable finish makes the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch a nice timepiece that shines but keeps from getting too shiny. The crystal is also a standout feature of the watch; it’s flat and very clear. It adds generously towards the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch become a durable piece.

The Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch is not just a quality automatic. It houses an in-house, Japanese made automatic movement, which indicates when you have reached the end of the power reserve. If it was only for value, Orient Watches would become probably the only watch that’s worth buying. However, the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch has a lot more to it and a lot more going on in it. It’s kind of retro look is cool; it inspires, generates interest and add a dash of dynamism to your appearance. But most of all, the Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch doesn’t rant about its good looks.

Bottom line: The Orient Sporty Automatic Women’s Watch is one of those rare women’s watches that had been built to withstand the elements of nature. Doubling up as a stylish, daily wear to go with the power clothing; dark, bright and glittering! Nicknamed the Gem, this quintessential women’s sport watch is dressed with a rose-gold flair, bringing it a multidimensional elegance, backed with solid features and details. The Orient Automatic Crystal Accent Power Reserve FAC0A005T0 Women’s Watch is downright resilient by nature, without compromising either on simplicity or sophistication.