The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is dominated by companies such as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., GENFIT SA, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, AstraZeneca plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Immuron Ltd. Key companies are focusing on the introduction of new drugs and therapeutics to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). As per the Natural Medical Journal, the occurrence of nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases is expected to increase in the U.S., which is likely to propel the global market in the years to come. This is anticipated to benefit the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market in many ways. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its new report, states that key companies are targeting to enhance the healthcare infrastructure and invest more on research and development activities to discover a new drug to treat nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases.

“The prevalence of NASH in people with severe obesity is expected to be the highest,” states a TMR analyst. The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is expected to reach US$20.27 bn by 2025. Based on drug type, the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is expected to be led by elafibranor segment. The elafibranor segment is predicted to reach US$10,121.94 mn by 2025. The many benefits of elafibranor to treat NASH have made this drug type popular than others. Key companies are taking efforts to invest more into research and development activities to enhance this drug class, which is expected to propel this segment. This pipeline drug type is expected to have better prospects in the future as there are not many treatments available to treat NASH, says a TMR analysts. The rising occurrence of NASH is expected to benefit this drug type in the near future.

Key companies operating in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market are likely to increase their research and development activities to introduce new technologies to manufacture new drugs to treat NASH. The introduction of new innovative effective, and safe drugs is expected to propel the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. Manufacturers are focusing on changing government rules and drug approval procedures before introducing new drugs in the global market. Stringent government rules are expected to restrict the introduction of new drugs, which is a key challenge for the manufacturers.

Rising obesity to strengthen global market

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis commonly affects people with diabetes or obese people. The rising number of people with diabetes is expected to drive the demand for NASH therapeutics. The increasing pool of obese people is another factor expected to contribute towards the growth of the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. The developments in the healthcare infrastructure and therapeutic strategies are predicted to benefit the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

Weak pipeline continues to hamper global market

A weak product pipeline is expected to hamper the growth of the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. There are not many therapies and drugs to treat NASH, which is a challenge for the leading players operating in this global market.

Developing nations to offer new opportunities

Key companies are likely to target the developing nations to capture a significant share of the untapped market. Many emerging nations are offering growth opportunities to the leading manufacturers of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics. The entry of new companies is also predicted to benefit the global market for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics. However, with the entry of new companies, the global market is expected to be highly competitive in nature.

This information is based on the findings of a report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015-2025.”

