The National Highway Authority of India, an autonomous body established by the Government of India’s, is responsible for the construction and management of the Highways Network in India, The NHAI is committed to provide the top-notch facilities to highway users while travelling on National Highways of India. In order to achieve this goal, the NHAI has started to implement its ambitious mega plan of building the best roadside amenities along the National Highways for the comfort and convenience of the users while commuting through these highways.

These roadside amenities will be developed in three different plans, which are:

Highway Nest (Mini)

Highway Village

Highway Nest

The NHAI’s ambitious project Highway Village will be developed in the 183 locations along the national highways. It will be equipped with all the amenities to provide proper rest and refreshment for the highway users during their journey. The Highway Villages will be developed on the land areas larger than five acres in the public-private partnerships. These amenities will include:

Spacious parking for cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles

Clean and hygienic restaurants, food courts, dhabas etc.

Fuel station

Vehicle repair shop

Restrooms and toilets

Motels and dormitories

Village haat

Kiosks selling miscellaneous sundry items

Medical aid booths

ATMs

The Honorable Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari unveiled the logo for “Highway Village” in New Delhi on August 2017, said that the ministry plans to develop a network of amenities at a regular distance on the national highways. The NHAI will be developing more than 183 such amenities across the country.

The NHAI has already invited the bids from the private players for the construction and maintenance of these sites. These sites will be developed on a public-private partnership model as per the standard layouts and designs decided by the NHAI, for this they have developed three-customizable proto-types of these facilities. They are:

Type-1 – comprehensive facility for passengers and heavy vehicle drivers

Type-2 – facility targeting passengers only

Type-3 – facility targeting truck drivers only

The private entities will be assisted by the NHAI in getting free access permission to the facilities, assistance in land conversion, co-branding, logo and signage; for which they need to sign a service level agreement with the NHAI. Honorable Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has called on the private players to come forward and participate in this endeavour. Earlier, he said that these wayside amenities will not only benefit the highway users, but also the local population living around them. The authorities have made sure that these sites will promote local handloom and handicrafts and will have appropriate space for the village haat along with the shops selling handloom items; even the local cuisine can be made available at the eateries/food courts in these sites. Maintenance of greenery at the sites has also been given importance while developing the layout. According to the NHAI’s estimate about 20 lakh people will get direct and indirect employment from these sites in all the three formats and the blooming of these sites will help in elevating the economic development of the villages along the highways.

The NHAI is determined to ensure the development of the Indian National Highways network at the world class level. To achieve this ambitious goal the NHAI has created a new Highway Operations Division. This Division focuses on all the non-commercial Highway Operational activities to ensure the efficient network utilization and provide hassle-free services, under the dynamic leadership of the efficient and dedicated officer Shri Akhilesh Srivastava and his exceptional team of experienced officers.

The NHAI has made the whole process of biding and tender application for these wayside amenities online, and all the documents related to the project has been uploaded on NHAI website i.e. www.nhai.org and e-tender portal i.e. etenders.gov.in for the convenience of the interested applicants. The development of the wayside amenities would go a long way in making highway commute comfortable and convenient for the highway users in India.