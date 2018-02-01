West Hills, California – A new, unique concept in computer systems is hack proof! Metis Business Systems, Inc [MBSI], has invented computer system technology that will eliminate cyber-crime. The unique concept, according to George Jerome, founder of MBSI “will virtually make it impossible for a hacker, or cyber-criminal to get into the data storage areas of a completely new concept in computer systems.” Mr. Jerome went on to comment that “the cost of cyber-crime will reach $2.1 Trillion by 2019. This is a staggering amount of lost money and assets that the world’s economy can ill afford.”

The company’s invention is in the early stages of development and expects to roll out its first equipment in 2019. Mr. Jerome recognized that adding security software to today’s computers was the wrong approach to ending cyber-crime. It’s the hardware – the computer itself that is fundamentally flawed. Add to that, flawed operating systems, and we have the disaster we now call “hacking.” A unique, new approach to the computer, a new type of operating system, eliminates the need for large amounts of software to fight the efforts of hackers. Viruses? Gone. Ransomware? Gone. Worms, malware, etc? All gone.

Cyber-crime will simply stop wherever MBSI equipment is installed because hackers will have no possible access to the critical data storage components of a computer. Saving the industrialized world $2 Trillion per year will put MBSI on the map as the most sought-after company on Earth.

Who is at risk from hackers? Every company that uses computers and the internet for their business is at serious risk; AND every single person who logs onto the internet. Companies lose the value of their inventories; EquiFax has recently experienced a mega-disaster, exposing 143 Million people to harm, like Sony corporation lost mega-dollars in 2014; Ebay had 145 million customer’s information stolen; the Conficker Worm, 2008 still infecting millions of computers; Home Depot, 2014 – 50 million credit cards data stolen; LinkedIn, 2016 -164 million accounts stolen; Anthem Health Care, 2015 – 78 million medical records stolen, HBO, 2017 had 1.5 terabytes of data stolen. Most recently, Equifax “lost” data for 143 million people! The world can no longer afford this massive crime.

Mr. Jerome has a long history of developing solutions to problems, with 5 patents under his belt, and three more currently in the patent pending stage. He is a pilot, writer, inventor and avid collector of Declaration of Independence artifacts.

The company is currently seeking an investment of $20 million for development, and launch of the first generation production. The company forecasts sales of equipment to exceed $1.5 Billion by 2022, and $10 Billion by 2025.

Isn’t it time to just stop cyber-criminality, once and for all? Mr. Jerome says he can, and will.

