Market Overview:

Global meat substitutes market is growing as a result of health benefits associated with meat substitutes which content high protein. The meat substitutes market is highly driven by demand for healthy and diversified foods. Market has opportunities to grow due to rising organized retail sector and through innovation in product offerings. Changing perception for meat substitutes among various consumer group is motivating meat substitute’s manufacturers to develop products according their preferences. Globally the market for meat substitutes is expected to grow at the rate of about 4% from 2016 to 2022.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Meat Substitutes Market are as Beyond Meat (U.S.), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amys Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Quorn Foods (U.K.), MGP Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited (India), Meatless B.V. (Netherlands) and Cauldron Foods (U.K.)

Key Findings:

Soy is most popular meat substitutes followed by wheat and mycoprotein.

The demand for gluten-free and soy free meat substitutes is increasing is developed countries.

Market Segments:

Meat Substitutes market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of tofu, tempeh, TVP (textured vegetable protein), quorn, seitan, miso, yaso and others. On the basis of source, market is segmented into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotien and others. On the basis of category, market is segmented into vegan, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free and others

Study Objectives of Meat Substitutes Market:

Detailed analysis of the market segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by type, source, category and region

To analyze the key driving forces influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis, mapping of key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience:

Meat Substitutes manufacturers

Meat Substitutes Machinery manufacturers

Vegetarian Food Industry

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Regional Analysis:

Europe and APAC accounted for higher market share in the meat substitutes during the period 2011-2015, The demand for meat substitutes in various region is influenced by the availability of raw materials in that particular region such as North America is influenced by soy production while regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are influenced by wheat production. Such a scenario would play a critical role in augmenting the particular meat substitute raw material in that particular regional market.