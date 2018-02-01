The latest report on Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare Market by application (remote health monitoring, clinical monitoring, fitness & wellness), components (connectivity services, convenience stores, software platforms and application, machine to machine modules) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Machine to Machine (M2M) Healthcare such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.
Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global M2M healthcare market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.
The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.
The recent report on Global M2M healthcare market identified that Europe dominated the Global M2M healthcare market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the M2M healthcare market worldwide. The report segments the Global M2M healthcare market on the basis of Applications, and Components.
Global M2M healthcare market by Applications
- Remote Health Monitoring
- Clinical monitoring
- Fitness and wellness
- Others
Global M2M healthcare market by Components
- Connectivity services
- Convenience stores
- Software platforms and application
- M2M modules
Global M2M healthcare market by Regions
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- AirStrip Technologies
- BL Healthcare
- IBM
- PharmaSecure
- Microsoft
- Apple
- Ingenious Med
- Cisco Networks
- NeuroVigil
- QxMD Software
