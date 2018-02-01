Lubricating oil is used for reducing friction, heat, and wear between mechanical components in contact with one another. Lubricating oils are also known as lube. Lubricating oil employed in motorized vehicles are specifically known as motor oil or transmission fluid. In addition to fuel oil, lubricating oil also needs to have water and other impurities removed from it on a regular basis. The lubes of diesel engines get contaminated consistently. All rotating and sliding parts deposit the impurities. Solid contaminants or impurities in the fuel are refinery catalysts, rust, and dust, while the liquid impurity is primarily water. The residue of combustion process and condensed water decomposition products are added factors leading to the impurity of lube oils.

The lubricating oils themselves may contain some acid, which by catalyzing with other foreign substance, can result in premature aging of the oil. These impurities cause significant wear of engine components and ultimately lower engine performance, occasionally leading to engine failure. Thus, it is highly important to remove and treat the lube oil, so as to prolong its life and reduce the wear of engine components. Lube oil is treated and conditioned by the usage of a system of filters and separators to meet cleanliness, pressure, temperature, viscosity, and flow rate specified by engine manufacturers. Lubricating oil treatment system generally consists of centrifuges, lube oil outlet pressure control manifold, heaters for conditioning of the lube oil, feed pumps for the lube oil, and filters. Key application of lubricating oil treatment system is in the maritime industry, automobile industry, power generation industry and other industries where the usage of engines is frequent. In the maritime industry, lubricants play an important role, and they must be observed continuously for their properties. It is necessary to have a lubricant oil treatment facility on board the ships due to the fact that ships are always transporting goods across continents and rarely have the time to change these lubricants regularly when on the shore.

Demand for high efficiency engines and strict and high emission standards are driving the lubricating oil treatment market. The lubricant utilized in the engine must have requisite properties specified by engine manufactures to achieve high emission standards and high efficiency. The regular treatment of the lube oil is necessary to maintain those properties. The impure lubricant is treated, conditioned, and reused, Thus, reducing the risk of environment pollution by used oil. The idea of reuse and recycle is in trend, and thus is anticipated to drive the lubricating oil treatment market. A significant and major restraint to the market is the rising trend of electric vehicles, which are estimated to completely replace traditional gasoline & diesel engine vehicles. Another restraint that is also likely to have an adverse effect is the augmented usage of synthetic oils. Synthetic oils are more expensive than lubricating oils; however, they still pose a significant challenge to the market.

The lubrication oil treatment market in the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high growth rate, as shipping trades are significant in these regions. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India have significant populations, and despite the environmental crises, the demand for diesel engine vehicles is high in these countries. This, in turn, is estimated to pose an opportunity for the lubricating oil treatment market.

Key as well as potential players operating in the global lubricating oil treatment market include GEA Group, DSE Oil and Gas B.V., RJH Consultancy Inc. ALFA LAVAL, Bell Performance, Dura Lube, Daya Lubricants Pvt Ltd., and WILHELMSENGROUP.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

