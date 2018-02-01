Calco Poly Technik, India’s fastest growing enterprise, providing global solutions for plastic industry has appointed Bangla Chemicals as their Sole Authorized Distributor in Bangladesh. The Company aims to provide innovative and cost effective solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Bangladesh. Calco is already exporting its wide range of products to other SAARC and European countries.

Calco’s Top Management were interacting with local media representatives at a city hotel today to discuss their Future Plans of co-operation with Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs in the Plastic Industry .

Calco provides complete range of High Performance Polymers, color and additives solutions, meeting the most critical operational requirements and technical specifications.

The Company’s manufacturing process relies on Slim-Line, high degree of automation, and flexible utilization of the production facility.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Founder and MD, Calco Group said,“ We found Bangladesh to be one of our key partners. We foresee a wide scope of co-operation in the Plastic Industry Sector .”

“The Calco Group with a turnover of over Rs1000 Millions has recently reinforced its position in the Plastic Industry by setting up its 2nd Plant at India’s Haryana with an investment of over Rs 500 Millions. It would be a state of the art production facility with world class material handling equipments and is planned to be in operation by the end of 2018.”

“As a part of Commitment to Prime Minister of India’s initiative ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, we have commercialized indigenous technology on eco friendly plastic, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), an Indian state agency in charge of Military Research and Development” He also announced that Calco’s New Plant is based on eco-friendly solutions and will be solar powered with clean energy generation concept with reuse of water resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Varun Gupta, Director, Calco Poly Technik said, “The optimism for developing niche specialty polymer products is driven by our technology and R&D capabilities. Calco Team is inspired to transform its business from commodity led to knowledge driven.Calco Poly Technik focuses on developing a strong product portfolio and work on innovative solutions to further strengthen customer relationship and build partnerships with global players. Being the closest neighbour, we specially focus on Bangladesh.”

With more than 500 customers across all segments, 90 % of total sales are powered by the Automotive, Electrical and Electronics segment. By the end of 2020, the compound annual growth rate will observe 30% CAGR with total production capacity of 30,000 MT/year, and estimated sale of Rs 2,500 Million.

Calco Poly Technik at present caters to its Customers from diverse Industries viz. Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Appliances and Industrial Goods among others.

About Calco

CALCO is one of the leading providers of High Performance Polymers, Color and Additive Solutions.With an experience of over 18 years and serving more than 1000 Customers, we are focused to become India’s Most Preferred Global Plastic Solution Provider.Our multiple Production facility, with Total Production Capacity of 20KTPA ensures we cover wide variety of markets and end-use-applications. In addition, our Team of 100+ Associates provides Customers with Efficient and Innovative Solutions, ensuring Profitable Growth for everyone.Calco Group’s Mission is supported by our Core Value: Sustainability. Calco Poly Technik currently operates with Head Office in Delhi and Pan India Strategic Distribution Network for Efficient Supply Chain and improved Customer Service. For details please visit : www.calco.in