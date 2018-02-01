The use of computers in the education sector of the Kingdom began in 1990s and it was in 1996 when the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) established the Computer and Information Centre (CIC) that provides a range of ICT services to schools and educational centers across the country. The new learning technology focused to empower people through creative e-learning in lifelong education. In 1993, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran became the first Saudi institution to connect to the internet.

E-learning industry in Saudi Arabia increased to USD ~ million during 2016 from USD ~ million during 2011, registering a CAGR of ~% between 2011 and 2016. The need for adoption and implementation of e-learning systems in education sector of the country was recognized to reduce the high unemployment rate of ~% during 2011. This led to the entrance of online education market players in the space which had an opportunity to cater the ready customer base. The shift of people towards better quality education was among the major reasons for the growth of e-learning industry in the Kingdom. More number of students and professionals were exposed to the use of internet for education and training purposes through the implementation of e-learning systems in various schools, universities, corporations and governmental bodies.

Growing demand for technology services due to the increasing internet penetration in the Kingdom marked a significant rise in the overall revenues of the industry during 2011-2016.

Which Among Content and Technology Services Dominated Industry Revenues?

Content services contributed a dominant share of ~% to the overall revenues generated by e-learning industry in the Kingdom during 2016. Content services were majorly demanded by the users in educational sector, wherein improvised and advanced instructional content was offered to uplift the public sector education in the country. Content services were also demanded by corporate and government bodies, as it assisted them in effective management through improved quality of the services offered by the players in space. Expansion in digital education over the years made this segment contribute the majority share to the e-learning industry in the country. . Content services in Saudi Arabia were offered through multimedia, open courseware, online tests, assessments, and other related media.

Technology services, which typically include learning management systems (LMS), smart classes, and smart authoring tools, constituted ~ in the overall revenues generated by the players operating in e-learning industry in Saudi Arabia. The integration of LMS with smart classes across universities and schools in the Kingdom incentivized the revenues of technology services market during 2016.

Which Type of End Users Contributed Maximum Share to the Industry Revenues?

Rising demand for higher education in the country has led to the implementation of e-learning in universities and colleges of the Kingdom. This not only helped the authorities in getting access to modern curriculum, but also assisted the students in learning about various other courses that were not offered in the colleges. Adoption of e-learning in higher education colleges contributed the majority share of ~% to the overall industry revenues in 2016.

K-12 schools held the share of ~% in the revenues generated by the industry through various end-customers during 2016. Classera was the most adopted e-learning system in K-12 schools, which could be integrated with online and traditional teaching methods to make the students connect well to the lessons.

E-learning was also implemented in various corporate and government bodies to integrate and monitor the functioning of the employees. The increased demand for e-learning systems by corporate & government bodies added a share of ~% to the overall e-learning industry revenues in Saudi Arabia during 2016.

