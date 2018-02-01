CA-based company, Hixme, offers innovative solutions that help employers reduce their insurance costs while providing better healthcare coverage to employees.

[AGOURA HILLS, 2/1/2018]— Hixme’s WorkPlace Market Platform gives employees and their dependents the ability to choose a custom health insurance cover. Known as Right-Fitting Coverage, only the right health benefits needed are provided, helping employers cut down on insurance costs. The limitations of traditional health coverage become a thing of the past.

The Cost-Saving Nature of Right-Fitting Coverage

Hixme’s post-migration savings report shows that from a $737 premium on a traditional coverage plan, companies that moved to Hixme’s WorkPlace Market Platform only had to pay a $657 premium, showing a 15 percent decrease in costs.

Using the platform, an employee and his or her family could see a simple comparison chart of coverage options to choose from. Each member of the family can pick a level of coverage that will meet their individual healthcare needs, like medical care for a specific illness. Irrelevant benefits found in a traditional health insurance are, therefore, eliminated.

Hixme’s Right-Fitting Coverage makes it easy to find the right level of coverage and improves the workers’ benefits, all while giving savings to the employers.

But the benefits of Hixme does not end there, the company not only helps big companies save money, it also provides an improved healthcare coverage plan.

The Hixme Difference

Right-Fitting Coverage is part of the Hixme Health Bundle that comes with a Core Health Plan. With more than 170 different carriers, including Medical and Kaiser, employees from all over the country receive quality care from the finest healthcare providers in their area.

Moreover, they automatically get Safety Net Coverages, which provide additional financial protection, such as additional discounts and interest-free payment plans on patient balances.

About Hixme

Established in California, Hixme is a product of the collective efforts of the top insurance and benefit experts to revolutionize the group insurance model. Using innovative technology and user-friendly interfaces, Hixme creates personalized benefit programs that help employers cut down on insurance costs while providing the perfect level of coverage for each worker and their dependent.

Visit hixme.com today for more information.