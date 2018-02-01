The Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch is one of those rare creations with a second time-zone disc, contrary to the usual GMT hand.

It doesn’t need to be screamed out that the Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch is another addition to the Khaki line; it’s military-inspired like the rest, only with different functions, features and form. The configuration and style of the Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch tells the time has come to look for something new in the Khaki lineup.

Those with a penchant for GMT watches (including GMT world-timers) will find this style hard to resist. The Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch brings a fair amount to the table, starting with the brushed, black, 42mm stainless steel case and ending at the Inca-bloc shock absorption technology and pink jewels. A 42 mm case with three large crowns seems somewhat ungainly and uncomfortable for the wrist at its mention; it’s quite opposite in real life.

There are two sapphire crystals in the Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch; front and back. The movement is visible from behind. The Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch will seem awfully plain to operate as days will go by, but it will keep working very well. The fine, pointer-tip hands allow to read time more accurately. The dial is marked with the minutes, 24-hours and 12-hours indicators in concentric circles, allowing for both a quick reading and conversion. The date is displayed through a white square at 3.

The 2’o clock crown adjusts the main time and sets the date. It also rotates the second time-zone (T2) disc. The inner bezel rotates when the large screw-down crown at 4 is turned. The screw-down feature helps to ward off unwanted turns and helps the bezel stay put at its position. The city has to be selected for tracking time in that zone. The timing bezel Hamilton Watches for Men chose to include is a very convenient feature.

The 24 city names displayed on the rotating disc are not what you find usually on most world time watches. This is according to its Navy designation. Therefore: Dubai, Karachi, Colombo, Noumea, Midway and the rest of the names. It’s a unique and varied list, which is also one of its vital, winning points.

Bottom line: The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Men’s Watch is one model that you’ll always want. Because, it has a great, clean look and its functionalities are superior than many; some even with higher price tags. Representing an incredible value, the Hamilton Khaki Navy GMT Automatic H77585335 Men’s Watch offers overall quality, features and movements like many other premium Swiss watches deliver, but it’s exceptional for being a tremendous bargain for everything that succinctly make the Swiss!

