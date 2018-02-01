Green Packaging Market 2018

Summary:

Global Green Packaging Market, By Packaging type (Recycled Content Packaging, Degradable Packaging) By Application (Food & Beverage, Health Care, Personal Care and Other) – Forecast 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players of Global Green Packaging Market report include-

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Tetra Laval International S.A

(Switzerland), Mondi Plc (South Africa)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (U.S.)

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland)

Market Synopsis of Green Packaging Market:

Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging. Manufacture of packaging requires energy and creates waste, thus making it non sustainable. However, designers can make packaging sustainable by considering the environmental impacts during manufacture, usage and disposal. Stringent government regulations and legislation, forcing manufacturers to choose sustainable packaging options over the conventional packaging. are the major drivers for the growth of the green packaging market. Changing preferences towards more sustainable packaging materials, increase urbanization are some of the factors pushing the market towards growth.

The high cost of production and fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the industry. Moreover, poor recycling facilities and the high cost of recycling acts as major drivers for the growth of the market. The global market for global green packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5.42 % during the forecasted period.

Study Objectives of Green Packaging Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global green packaging market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Green Packaging Market based on various tools – such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and Porters Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, product, application, and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global green packaging market

Regional Analysis of Global Green Packaging Market:

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, owing to factors such as presence of the large consumer base and the increasing government’s focus on the adoption of eco-friendly solutions. Currently, North America is dominating the market of green packaging. U.S. is the leading country in terms of use of green packaging. The industrial and manufacturing sectors of the country employ excessive eco-friendly packaging for packing their products.

Target Audience:

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute

Potential Investors

Product Analysis:

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Green Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Green Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5 Global Green Packaging Market, By Application

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

Continued…….

