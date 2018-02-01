The rising importance of soy protein is related to its nutrition enhancement trait that is connected to other food items. This is possible due to the presence of an amino acid profile. Soy protein concentrate or powder has successfully entered the general household due to the health benefits it offers upon consumption. In order to study about the market status for soy protein concentrate, a new report titled “Soy Protein Concentrate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been included to the wide database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research specifically focuses on the key dynamics along with key trends influencing market expansion.

Soy protein concentrate is almost 70% soy protein, which is essentially defatted soy flour exclusive of water-soluble carbohydrates. Usually, it is prepared after removing certain parts of the soluble sugars (carbohydrates) from defatted soybeans. This report carefully analyzes the market scenario for soy protein concentrate and its expansion across prominent regions. The research starts with the executive summary which is later followed by details concerned with market overview. Readers can simply access information under market taxonomy and market definition in order to gain proper insight about the specifics of soy protein concentrate market. Factors such as Y-o-Y Growth and market dynamics are analyzed in this study. Further, value chain analysis as well as strategic outlook for major players is discoursed in the report.

Geographically, the market for soy protein concentrate has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Details such as revenue comparison (US$ Mn) by region as well as market share comparison by region, are included in this assessment. Based on application, animal feed, meal processing, bakery & confectionery and others have been mentioned in the report. The forecast analysis considered all these segments and divisions is restricted for the period 2012-2026.

As the report concludes, a well -studied competition landscape bringing detailed information focusing at the leading market players is presented. In short, this data tries to give a clear stand about the market participants by learning about product overview, company overview, key financials and key developments. Further, SWOT analysis is also considered for decoding the status of the key players. Wilmar International Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nordic Soy Oy, Batory Foods, Inc. and Gremount International Co., Ltd., are some of the prime manufacturers which have been conferred through this report.

