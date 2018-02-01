Nuts are rich in iron, vitamin E, and vitamin B1, and also contain high level of unsaturated fat. Eating unsalted nuts protects against certain cardiovascular diseases and also lowers the density of lipoprotein cholesterol, which makes nuts a perfect fit in a healthy diet. All nuts have different nutritional contents (https://marketresearch.biz/report/nut-ingredients-market/)and offer various health benefits. Over consumption of certain types of nuts can cause severe allergic reactions, that may sometimes be life-threatening in nature. Clinical trials conducted on regular consumption of nuts have showed they can be helpful in treatment for obesity and also help in weight loss.

Increasing health consciousness among individuals, rise in consumption of healthy foods, and rising demand from the snacks and confectionary industry for nuts are key factors driving growth of the global nut ingredient market. In addition, innovation of processed food products, rapid urbanization globally, consumer awareness for nutritional food, manufacturers focusing on preventive healthcare product are major factors expected to fuel growth to the global nut ingredients market over the forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/nut-ingredients-market/#inquiry

However, high cost of various types of nuts and changing consumer preferences are key factors restraining growth of the global nut ingredients market. Additionally, expensive research and development activities for nut ingredients is also a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global nut ingredients market over the forecast period.

The global nut ingredient market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Currently, the market in Europe dominates the global nut ingredient market in terms of revenue owing to increasing consumption of healthy food and innovations in packaged food. The market in North America accounted for second-highest market share in terms of revenue, owing to growing snacks and confectionary industries, coupled with rising demand for nutritional foods, followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Prominent players profiled in the global nut ingredients market report include, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Olam International, Barry Callebaut, Kerry Group, Kanegrade Ltd, Terri Lynn, Inc., H.B.S. Foods Ltd., CACHE CREEK FOODS, Royal Nut Company, and Helios Ingredients.