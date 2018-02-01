Lime is a calcium-containing inorganic mineral which contains carbonates, oxides, and hydroxides predominate that is derived from heating limestone. Lime was one of the most important elements in traditional construction, used widely in every aspect of building and construction. Production of lime involves several processes (https://marketresearch.biz/report/lime-market/) such as pulverizing, crushing, hydrating, and heating.

Rising demand for lime from construction industry as binding agent, and increasing adoption of lime in paper industries, healthcare, and in manufacture of various polymers are key factors driving growth of the global lime market. In addition, increasing use of lime in various end use industries such as steel as a fluxing agent, agriculture as a soil stabilizer, and in waste treatment as filtering agent is a major factor expected to boost growth of the global lime market over the forecast period.

However, production of lime includes heating of limestone which emits hazardous gases such as carbon dioxide, Sulphur dioxide etc. which is a key factor restraining growth of the global lime market. Additionally, high initial capital requirement coupled with lime manufacturing being a time consuming process are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global lime market over the forecast period.

The global lime market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global lime market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global lime market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to high production of lime by prominent manufacturers in countries such as Canada, Mexico, etc. in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing number of construction activities, and rising demand for lime in metallurgy and steel industries in countries in this region.

Prominent players in the global lime market include, Mercer Lime Company, Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd., Cornish Lime Company Ltd., Omya AG, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., Standard Lime Products Co. LLC, Lhoist, Missouri Lime, LLC, Sigma Minerals Ltd., and Cornish Lime Company Ltd.