According to a new report Global Forensic Technology Market, published by KBV research, the Forensic Technology Market Size was valued at $8 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period
The Chemical Analysis market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Service in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period. The DNA Profiling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Biometric Devices market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Product in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.5 % during the forecast period. The Ballistic Forensics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 15.7% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Forensic Technology Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The US market dominated the North America Forensic Technology in Biometric Devices Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.5 % during the forecast period. The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/forensic-technology-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Forensic Technology Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric (Ge), Agilent Technologies, Forensic Pathways, Eurofins Scientific, LGC Limited, Spex Forensics, Inc, Neogen Corporation, Nms Labs, Inc., and IDEMIA.
Global Forensic Technology Market Size Segmentation
By Service
DNA Profiling
Fingerprinting Analysis
Chemical Analysis
Firearm Analysis
Other Services
By Product
DNA Testing
Biometric Devices
Digital Forensics
Ballistic Forensics
Other Products
By Geography
North America Forensic Technology Market Size
US Forensic Technology Market Size
Canada Forensic Technology Market Size
Mexico Forensic Technology Market Size
Other NA Country Forensic Technology Market Size
Europe Forensic Technology Market
Germany Forensic Technology Market
UK Forensic Technology Market
France Forensic Technology Market
Russia Forensic Technology Market
Spain Forensic Technology Market
Italy Forensic Technology Market
Other EU Country Forensic Technology Market
Asia Pacific Forensic Technology Market
China Forensic Technology Market
Japan Forensic Technology Market
India Forensic Technology Market
South Korea Forensic Technology Market
Singapore Forensic Technology Market
Malaysia Forensic Technology Market
Other APAC Country Forensic Technology Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Forensic Technology Market
Brazil Forensic Technology Market
Argentina Forensic Technology Market
UAE Forensic Technology Market
Saudi Arabia Forensic Technology Market
South Africa Forensic Technology Market
Nigeria Forensic Technology Market
Other LAMEA Country Forensic Technology Market
Companies Profiled
Thermo Fisher Scientific
General Electric (Ge)
Agilent Technologies
Forensic Pathways
Eurofins Scientific
LGC Limited
Spex Forensics, Inc
Neogen Corporation
Nms Labs, Inc.
IDEMIA
