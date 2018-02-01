​The recently published report titled ​Global Expander Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Expander Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Expander Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Expander Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Expander Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Expander Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Expander Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Expander

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Expander

1.1.1 Definition of Expander

1.1.2 Specifications of Expander

1.2 Classification of Expander

1.2.1 Piston Expander

1.2.2 Turbo Expander

1.3 Applications of Expander

1.3.1 Air Separation

1.3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

1.3.3 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.4 Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Expander

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Expander

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Expander

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Expander

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Expander

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Expander Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Expander Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Expander Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Expander Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Expander Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Expander Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Expander Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Expander Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Expander Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Expander Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Expander Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Expander Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Expander Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Expander Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Expander Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Expander Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Expander Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Expander Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Expander Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Expander Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Expander Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Expander Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Expander Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Expander Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Expander Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Expander Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Expander Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2012-2017E Expander Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2012-2017E Expander Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Expander Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Expander Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Piston Expander of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Turbo Expander of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2012-2017E Expander Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2012-2017E Expander Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Expander Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Expander Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Air Separation of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng) of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Petrochemical Processing of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Others of Expander Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Expander

8.1 Cryostar

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Cryostar 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Cryostar 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Atlas Copco

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Atlas Copco 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Atlas Copco 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 GE oil &gas

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 GE oil &gas 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 GE oil &gas 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Air Products

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Air Products 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Air Products 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Opcon AB

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Opcon AB 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Opcon AB 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 ACD

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 ACD 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 ACD 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 L.A. Turbine

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 L.A. Turbine 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 L.A. Turbine 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Turbogaz

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Turbogaz 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Turbogaz 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Samsung

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Samsung 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Samsung 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 RMG

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 RMG 2016 Expander Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 RMG 2016 Expander Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.11 Kaishan

8.12 Hangyang Group

8.13 SASPG

8.14 HNEC

8.15 Suzhou Xida

8.16 Beifang Asp

8.17 Jianyang Ruite

8.18 Huayu

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Expander Market

9.1 Global Expander Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2017-2022 Expander Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2017-2022 Expander Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Expander Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2017-2022 Expander Consumption Forecast

9.3 Expander Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Expander Market Trend (Application)

10 Expander Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Expander Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Expander International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Expander by Region

10.4 Expander Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Expander

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Expander Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

