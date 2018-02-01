Chlorophyll is a pigment that absorbs light from sun for photosynthesis process, and produces glucose from carbon dioxide and water, that has the ability to convert light energy into chemical energy. Chlorophyll is useful for cancer patients, for speedy healing of wounds. Moreover, chlorophyll improves liver detoxification (https://marketresearch.biz/report/chlorophyll-extract-market/), helps to keep control over obesity and indigestion, as well protects skin health. Chlorophyll is considered as superfast food due to strong antioxidant and anticancer effects. Chlorophyll extract is an ointment that is easily available in the market for treatment of herpes naturally. In some cases, over dose of chlorophyll can lead to diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and loose bowel movement, so it is advisable to intake under the guidance of physician.

Rising demand for chlorophyll extracts from various end use industries is a key factor driving growth of the global chlorophyll extract market. In addition, increasing adoption of chlorophyll extracts in cosmetics, and increasing health consciousness among the general population are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global chlorophyll extract market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among general population about chlorophyll extracts, and less number of studies to show the effectiveness of chlorophyll are key factors restraining growth of the global chlorophyll extract market. Additionally, lack of reliable information about consumption of chlorophyll products is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global chlorophyll extract market over the forecast period.

The global chlorophyll extract market is segmented on basis of form, application, and regions. On the basis of region, the global chlorophyll market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The markets in North America and Europe accounted for highest revenue shares in the global chlorophyll extract market, owing to increasing number of health consciousness individuals, and high acceptance of chlorophyll products in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for chlorophyll products from various end use industries in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players profiled in the global chlorophyll extract market report include, Global Essence, Inc., Merck KGaA, British Chlorophyll Co. Ltd, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, and Sensient Colors Inc.