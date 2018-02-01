Ceramic sanitary ware is used for sanitation purpose. Ceramic sanitary ware products are preferred over steel and fiber due to their properties of corrosion & abrasion resistance and cost-efficiency. The advantage of ceramic sanitary ware is that they are easy to clean and durable. Current trend favor plain white basins, but there are many more materials out of which basins are now being formed.

Increase in manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware, developments in ceramic sanitary ware products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market/), high disposable income, and increasing consumer preference for interior designing products are key factors driving growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market. In addition, expansion of housing industry, and increasing preference for healthy lifestyle among the general population are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market over the forecast period.

However, increasing amount of environmental safety concerns from disposal of ceramic sanitary wares is a key factor restraining growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market. Additionally, land pollution arising out of ceramic production is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global ceramic sanitary ware market over the forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/ceramic-sanitary-ware-market/#inquiry

The global ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented on the basis of products, end users, and regions. On the basis of region, the global ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest market share in terms of revenue for ceramic sanitary ware, owing to increasing per capita income of the population, and increasing consumer preference for superior interior designs in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to expansion of infrastructure industry and manufacturing of ceramic sanitary ware products.

Key players profiled in the global ceramic sanitary ware market report include Grohe AG, Masco Corporation, TOTO Company, Inax, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Hansgrohe Corporation, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Villeroy & Boch Group.