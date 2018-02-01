Latest industry research report on: Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global A2P SMS API market for the period 2014–2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the A2P SMS and API market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. As, the API market is directly linked with the A2P SMS, the estimates for the A2P SMS market based on the application is also covered in report.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/816204

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global A2P SMS API market in terms of market estimates and projections for all the segments across different geographic regions. Further, the report also covers profiling of major players, their growth strategies, their market positioning, and their various recent developments, and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the A2P SMS API market.

The report covers end-user analysis of the A2P API on the basis of SMS aggregators, bulk SMS provider, marketers/resellers and telecom operators. On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented into cloud API and traditional API. The report also covers the analysis of A2P SMS at application level, which includes application such as pushed content services, customer relationship management services, promotional campaigns, interactive services among others The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under the key trend analysis section.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/816204/application-to-person-a-p-sms-and-market-research-reports/toc

The report also country level revenue estimates across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The countries covered under study includes the U.S., Canada., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe, China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the A2P SMS API market, positioning and market share analysis of all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, key recent developments, and comparison of their revenues for 2014 and 2015.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their recent developments. The key players profiled in this report include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd. and FortyTwo Telecom AB among others.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/816204/application-to-person-a-p-sms-and-market-research-reports

The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS API market has been segmented as follows:

Global A2P SMS API Market, By Technology Type

Cloud API

Traditional API

Global A2P SMS API Market, By End-Users

SMS Aggregators

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers/Resellers

Telecom Operators

Global A2P SMS API Market, By Applications

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional Campaigns

Interactive Services

Others

Global A2P SMS API Market, By Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz