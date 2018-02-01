The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery explains the difference between the two popular weight loss surgeries.

Plano, TX, JANUARY 2, 2018 – Scientists and doctors consider obesity one of the biggest epidemics of modern times. There are a number of studies that show obesity cannot be controlled by diet and exercises alone in many cases. There are many patients whose obesity is linked to hormonal imbalance and underlying health issues that are beyond their control. For patients where diet and workouts aren’t effective, there are gastric surgeries that can offer a safe and fast weight loss solution.

Gastric bypass and gastric sleeve surgeries are two of the most common surgeries for weight loss. According to Dr. Nick Nicholson, the founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery in Dallas, most patientsdo not understand the differences and can be confused about these surgeries.

“Gastric Bypass and Gastric Sleeve are both bariatric surgeries that help patients control their portions and their appetite. Stomach size andappetites are reduced so patientsare able to avoid over-eating, which is the major culprit behind obesity.” Dr. Nicholson said.

Explaining the procedures, Dr. Nicholson highlighted the main differences and stated that in sleeve surgery, about 75%of the stomach is removed. This includes the portion of the stomach that produces grehlin – the hormone that is the major contributor to the feeling of hunger. Gastric bypass, on the other hand, is a slightly more complicated procedure where the stomach is divided but not removed. The stomach is made smaller by creating a pouch at the top of the stomach. The smaller stomach is connected directly to the middle portion of the small intestine, bypassing the rest of the stomach to avoid the hormone grehlin,and the upper portion of the small intestine to avoid absorption of calories.

“Both the surgeries have their set of similarities and differences. The suitability depends on the current condition of the patient and the underlying factors behind their weight problem. We recommend a detailed consultation with an expert who has performed both gastric bypass and sleeve surgery in Dallas,” Dr. Nicholson added.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.