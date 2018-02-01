Study Objectives of Functional Beverages Market:

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments of functional beverages.

To estimate market size by type, by packaging and by function

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand of functional beverages

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirement

Key Findings:

Negative health effects of carbonated beverages in the west mainly North America will drive higher demand for healthy foods & beverages mainly functional beverages

Inclusion of distribution channel mainly the e-commerce has boosted functional beverage sales in the recent years enabling consumers the product features, unique functional properties, price-range, and flavors

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in functional beverages are as PepsiCo (U.S.), Fuze Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Altria Group (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), General Mills (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.) and Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Reasons to Buy:

The study includes detailed market analysis of functional beverages market encompassing its macro and micro-markets

It covers market segmentation by type, by packaging and by function

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for functional beverages and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources

