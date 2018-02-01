Market Highlights:

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), have completely changed the paradigm of defense industry across the globe. Emitting highly focused energy to damage the target; DEWs are capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges. Although not as the ultimate weapon of the future, the revolutionary DEWs will be playing as one of the crucial aspects of the Warfield. Offering a range of advantages DEWs perceive augmented demand across the defense agencies and its market is accruing vastly on the global platform. Defense agencies are making significant investments furthering the DEWs market to ascended level.

Accrediting the kind of traction the market is garnering currently demonstrating the growth prospects worldwide, Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report, according to which the global Directed Energy Weapon Market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023 registering a whooping double digit CAGR of 26% during 2017 to 2023.

The global Directed Energy Weapons market is driven by the predominant factors including increasing demand for laser weapons coupled with the demand for the weapons that can defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear emergencies to ensure the national security. Moreover, increasing R&D investments for the development of the DEWs is also fuelling the growth of the market.

On the other hand, high development cost of the weapons along with the stringent industry regulations and unavailability of testing labs may hamper the growth of the market. However, augmented demand for non-lethal deterrents and artilleries and arsenals across militaries are expected to provide impetus to the market growth. Simultaneously, higher energy density batteries and super capacitors are expected to reduce the development cost of laser and Direct Energy Weapons.

The key players of global directed energy weapon markets are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Considering the growing military interest in lasers and the Directed Energy weapons coupled with the increasing uses of low cost threats like drones, a trend that is likely to continue in the years to come; many key players are focusing on increasing production of Laser Weapons expanding their focus to key priorities such as developing compact sized laser weapon systems, shifting away from prototypes and toward the production of systems that can be used and maintained in the field and increasing laser power while maintaining beam quality in order to improve range and reduce time on target.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 01, 2018 – US – To deal with the multiple challenges the US Marine Corps are facing in a changing operating environment and to repel daily threats with sound strategies, direction, preparation, doctrine and of course innovation, US Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory announced that it is broadening its work in unmanned systems cultivating Directed Energy technologies, including lasers, as an important capability to battle the coming barrage of air, ground, surface and subsurface unmanned devices. The lab is working closely with the ONR to develop Marine Corps-specific applications of laser technologies, including lower and higher power options.

November 22, 2017 – AFRL (US Air Force Research Lab) announced that according to AFRL’s SHiELD program, they have issued contracts as for the maturation of protective airborne laser systems.

Oct 4, 2017 – Applied Energetics Inc.(US) a Tucson company that developed a laser-guided energy device to zap improvised bombs for the U.S. military more than a decade ago announced that is coming back to life filing a registration statement with federal regulators in Spe.’17 to raise $5 million to restart its development of ultra-short-pulse lasers for defense and commercial uses. The company’s decision to come back is based on the renewed interest in directed-energy weapons in recent years with the US Army is testing a vehicle-mounted directed energy weapon, the Air Force is developing a missile that can deliver pulses of power to disable electronics, and the Missile Defense Agency is looking to develop a laser-based weapon to destroy enemy missiles early in their flight.

March 11, 2017 – Chinese scientists declared that they have achieved unexpected success in their development of a high-power microwave (HPM) weapon in the form of Directed Energy Weapon that possesses unique advantages, including its potential speed, range, accuracy, flexibility, and reusability combining soft and hard kill capabilities through the disruption or even destruction of enemy electronics systems.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global Directed Energy Weapon market. Increasing military expenditures and the growing demand for advanced weapons is driving the demand of the market in this region. The APAC region is also expected to contribute significantly mainly due to the increasing terrorism incidences and border threats in the region.