SHAB TUM HO

Singer-composer Darshan Raval, has finally revealed the name of his first single of 2018. Composed by Darshan, a breezy love ballad, has been penned by none other than bollywood’s love messiah, Sayeed Quadri.

Darshan reveals, “I am really indebted to Sayeed Quadri Sahab for letting me have a chance to work with him at such an early stage in my career. I am as excited for the release of this song, as are my fans.”

“It was a pleasure working Darshan & if seen my past works I really like working with new talent. When I heard Darshan’s composition, it was really good & attractive and so is his voice. He is a very talented boy & I am sure he will soar the heights in his career. I wish him all the best & pray that this song is even a bigger hit than his last.” Adds Sayeed Quadri

The song will be releasing on the YouTube channel ‘Indie Music Label’ in association with Sony music india around Valentine’s Day 2018.

