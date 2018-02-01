The latest report on Diabetes Drug Therapy Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Diabetes Drug Therapy Market by type (includes insulin, biguanides, meglitinides, sulfonylureas, inhibitors, and, others), by region (China, Japan, India, and Rest of the APAC) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Diabetes Drug Therapy such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 10.0% and 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.The Asia-Pacific market for diabetes drug therapy was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 19.2 billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy is driven by factors such as Growing number of diabetes population, large number of drugs under pipeline, and, need for new treatments with improved efficacy and launch of new generation of products for the treatment. While the restraining factors include Cost restrains in the developing regions, and, Lack of awareness, and, less variability in products. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rise in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries, such as India and China.

Segments Covered

The report on Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy market covers type Segments. The type segment includes Insulin, Biguanides, Meglitinides, Sulfonylureas, Inhibitors, and, others.

Companies Covered

Abbott Laboratories

Mannkind Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

Medtronic

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Novartis International AG

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy market Overview

4. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy market Analysis by type 2017 – 2023

5. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Drug Therapy market Analysis, by Countries 2017 – 2023

6. Companies Covered

