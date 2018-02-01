Latest industry research report on: Global Context Rich Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Context rich systems or also known as context aware computing systems is a direct response to the growing demand of reactive & adaptive technology and personalization of the user experience. Context Rich systems is the accumulation of raw data with the help of analytics. The raw data include awareness of the surrounding environment and subsequently responds to the user actions. Some of the software’s designed for consumer centric/ commercial use at mobile platform level include Siri, Cortana and Google Now. The major beneficiaries of context rich systems can be realized at both commercial and enterprise level depending upon the requirement of the user. The different applications wherein context rich systems can play a pivotal role in steering the growth of respective markets include e-commerce & retail industry, healthcare sector, financial & banking (BFSI) services, travel & hospitality industry and transportation industry. The ecosystem of the context rich systems market is inclusive of both hardware and software components. The different hardware assisting the collection of raw data include sensors and actuators embedded into the various portable devices. Social networking sites wherein most of the customer information and preferences are generally available in public include, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Google+. In total, there are currently more than 1.40 billion registered users on Facebook, 1 billion on Google+, 300+ million on Twitter and the number of registered users continue to grow. Companies are leveraging on the technology and tools to outreach to vast numbers of active users among these social networking sites. Most of the companies are expected to leverage on tools and techniques to gather information and provide context rich and right information to the customers at the right time.

This research study on the global content rich systems (CRS) market provides a detailed analysis of various types of devices which enable context rich analytics and thus driving the rising demand for this service in various application sectors. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of various factors such as market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities affecting the market dynamics. These factors enable the analysis of various trends that would impact the market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis influencing the CRS market. Furthermore, the report aims to provide strategic insights into the ecosystem of CRS market by applying value channel analysis. The market positioning analysis of key players throws a light on the prevalent competition in this market.

Based on the device type, the CRS market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, Desktops and Netbooks/Laptops. Based on factors such as budget, scalability, flexibility, and ease of use, user tend to choose a best-fit device in order to cater to their requirements and daily usage. Another factor that plays a key role in the adoption of CRS services and solutions is the type of application sector. Depending on the application sector, CRS solutions vary in terms of individual company requirements and compliance according to government regulations and statutory bodies. These applications include E-Commerce & Retail Sector, Healthcare Sector, BFSI Sector, Tourism & Hospitality Sector and Transportation Sector.

Various factors that affect the growth of CRS market have been identified in this report. The report aims to provide a comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the CRS market across geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In addition, the report provides a competitive landscape of the CRS market and identifies various business strategies adopted by the leading players. Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the companies operating in the market, strategies deployed by them in the bid to gain competitive advantage, annual revenue generated by them in the past two/three years, and recent developments. The company profiles section of this report provides an overview of the companies operating in the market, strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, annual revenue generated for past financial year, and recent developments. The companies profiled in this report include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., DS-IQ, Inc., Facebook, Flytxt, Google, Inc., InMobi, IGATE Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

The Global Context Rich Systems market has been segmented as follows:

Context Rich Systems Market, by Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Desktops

Netbooks/Laptops

Context Rich Systems Market, by Application Sector

E-commerce & retail industry

Healthcare Sector

Financial & Banking services

Tourism & Hospitality industry

Transportation industry

Context Rich Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of the North America

Europe

EU5 (U.K., Italy, Spain, France and Germany)

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand)

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the Latin America

