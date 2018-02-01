The doctors at The Eye Center talk about how this risk-free surgery can helpimprove the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Columbia, S.C, Jan. 11, 2018—According to a recent study, cataract surgery has become one of the most commonly performed surgeries in the United States. The reason being, there are more than 24.4 million Americans age 40 and above. The number is expected to grow even further.

Cataract surgeries were once considered to be risky and complicated. The surgery was a highly involved procedure that required stitches, hospitalization and lots of time to recover. That is all in the past thanks to new cataract surgery procedures that speed up the process, aid in fast recovery and remove the need for hospitalization. Patients, however, don’t always realize just how fast, painless and ultimately simple cataract surgery is these days.

All told, today’s cataract surgery takes about 15 to 20 minutes and results in crisper, clearer vision within a day or two following the operation. Rather than require hospitalization, cataract surgery is now done on an outpatient basis using lasers.

Cataracts are a common occurrence as people age. Other aspects that increase the risks of developing cataracts can be due to exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun’s rays, family history, blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

“When the eye’s lens begins to cloud over, impacting vision, there is a fast, simple solution that can restore vision without dramatically impacting life in the process.” say the doctors at The Eye Center.“If surgery is recommended,the decision should be made between the patient and their eye doctor.” If it is indicated, today’s patients will find advanced procedures make removal as hassle-free as possible while delivering better sight in the process.

