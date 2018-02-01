The doctors at The Eye Center talk about the treatment of cataracts.

Columbia, S.C, Dec. 12, 2017—Findings of a recent study shows that more than 24.4 million Americans of age 40 and above suffer from cataracts. It is also estimated that more than half of all Americans will have cataracts by the age of 80.

When one’s vision starts to get cloudy and blurry, chances are that they may havecataracts. It is a condition in which the natural lens of the eye gets clouded/blurry. The chances of cataract increase with age. Although the exact reason for the development of cataracts is still not clear, some definite factors contribute to the cause, such as:

• Direct exposure to the ultraviolet rays of the sun

• Diabetes

• Preceding eye surgery

• Family history

• Lifestyle aspects like smoking or amount of alcohol consumed

“The treatment for cataract is an outpatient procedure and is minimally invasive” say the doctors at The Eye Center. “It is one of the most common and widely available surgical proceduresperformed.”

People who suffer from cataracts are urged to discuss this condition with their eye doctors. While it’s possible to live with cataracts for a time, long-term exposure can dramatically impact vision and quality of life.

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center, located inSouth Carolina, is dedicated to providing high quality and reliable eye care services. The clinic has skilled and experienced staff working under the supervision of highly qualified eye experts.