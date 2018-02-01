According to a new report Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, published by KBV research, the Cancer Immunotherapy Market was valued at $45 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $119 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

The Monoclonal Antibodies market held the largest market share in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period. The Cytokines & Immunomodulators market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market held the largest market share in the Global Hospitals Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.

The Lung Cancer market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7 % during the forecast period. The Prostate Cancer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Monoclonal Antibodies market dominated the Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/cancer-immunotherapy-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Novartis Ag, Astrazeneca Plc., Amgen Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Bayer Ag, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Eli Lilly And Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokines & Immunomodulators

Other Technology

By Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Other Cancer

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

By Geography

North America Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size

US Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size

Canada Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size

Mexico Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size

Other NA Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size

Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Germany Cancer Immunotherapy Market

UK Cancer Immunotherapy Market

France Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Russia Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Spain Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Italy Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Other EU Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market

China Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Japan Cancer Immunotherapy Market

India Cancer Immunotherapy Market

South Korea Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Singapore Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Malaysia Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Other APAC Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Brazil Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Argentina Cancer Immunotherapy Market

UAE Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Saudi Arabia Cancer Immunotherapy Market

South Africa Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Nigeria Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Other LAMEA Country Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Companies Profiled

Novartis Ag

Astrazeneca Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Bayer Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Eli Lilly And Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

