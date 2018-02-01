Latest industry research report on: Global Breast Cancer Screening Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to be more than US$ 20 Billion by 2022. Breast cancer is the 2nd most common cancer among the women in the world. Number of breast cancer cases in less developed regions is higher than developed regions. Breast cancer mammography screening population is mainly dominated by larger women populous countries such as United States, China and Japan. Worldwide Breast Cancer Ultrasound and MRI Screening Market is also growing year on year.

Mammography is the Common Test for Breast Cancer Screening

Mammogram is one of the most popular breast cancer screening methods. It does not prevent from the cancer but it can save lives by finding cancer as early as possible. Most of the countries, mammogram is incorporated with government breast cancer screening program. In the Less developed and developing countries, mammogram is on the way to be adopted by government.

Breast Cancer MRI Screening Market is Mostly Dominated by the Developed Countries

Breast cancer MRI screening market is mostly dominated by the developed countries as it is a costly procedure. United States, France and Germany control over half of the total breast cancer MRI screening market in 2016. United Kingdom, Italy, Canada are other major market for this test.

Low Awareness in Low and Middle Income Countries

Breast cancer awareness in low and middle income countries is low. In these countries, government has no proper program for breast cancer screening and due to lack of government support, women in these countries not aware about the breast cancer as a deadly disease. They are trying to hide their problem due to social and cultural issues. Non-availability of lady doctors is also playing a major role to increase the disease in the region.

