Proudly holding a lineage of transforming the lives of many talented young women, who have gone on to become icons in the fashion and glamour industry, fbbColorsFemina Miss India 2018 vows to continue this tradition. In its 55th edition, the most sought after beauty pageant, aims to extend its whole hearted support to the women of today who have the potential to lead and represent the country tomorrow. The winners represent India at Miss World 2018 and many other international pageants.

This year again the pageant will explore potential talent in all 30 states of India (including Delhi), selecting one ambassador who will represent their state at the National Finals. Empowering home-grown talent, these representatives will be titled as fbbColorsFemina Miss India West Bengal2018, fbbColorsFemina Miss India Punjab 2018etc, before the final round where the national winners will be crowned.

Miss World 2017,ManushiChhillar who made India proud, brought the coveted Blue Crown to India after 17 long years.

The fbbColorsFemina Miss India 2018 auditions will be divided across four zones:

Date Day City

9thFeb Friday Vizag

10th Feb Saturday Chennai

11th Feb Sunday Kochi

16th Feb Friday Raipur

17h Feb Saturday Hyderabad

18th Feb Sunday Bangalore

24th Feb Saturday Patna

25th Feb Sunday Bhubaneshwar

4th March Sunday Ranchi

10th March Saturday Guwahati

11th March Sunday Kolkata

16th March Firday Indore

18th March Sunday Jammu

24th March Saturday Dehradun

25th March Sunday Chandigarh

30th March Friday Amritsar

31st March Saturday Kangra

1st April Sunday Lucknow

7th April Saturday Delhi (Noida + Gurgaon)

8th april Sunday Delhi (VasantKunj) Final Audition

13th April Friday Jaipur

15th April Sunday Ahmedabad

21st April Saturday Goa

22nd April Sunday Pune

6th May Sunday Mumbai

The Top 3 contestants from every state will be provided a Golden Ticket to the State’s Zonal crowning ceremony which will be held in Bangalore (South Zone) on 24thFebruary, 2018, Kolkata (East Zone) on 17th March, 2018, Delhi (North Zone) on 12th April, 2018and Pune (West Zone) on 13th May, 2018 where one deserving girl will get a chance to represent her state at the Grand Finale in Mumbai.

KINDLY NOTE: The new format will permit you to audition ONLY if you belong to the audition states as below and have a valid document to prove the same:

1. Birth state: The State mentioned on her Birth certificate

2. Current state: The State where she is currently studying or is employed in.

3. Native State: The State where both or at least one of your parents are residing. The applicant can also apply from either of their parent’s birth state as well.

The participation criteria for any girl includes:- the height criteria is 5’5” and above, age is 18 – 25 (25 as per 31st Dec, 2018) and the swimwear round has been eliminated from the auditions.

Each of the four zones will be led by a celebrity mentor who has been given the responsibility of judging and selecting the best talent from their respective zones while guiding and sharing their experience.

• NehaDhupia (North Zone) – She’s a fashionista, a former Miss India, an actress, and also a talk show host. Having donned many hats over a period of time, Neha has proven her prowess in every project that she has undertaken. She was the mentor of the same zone last year as well and Manushi was a girl who had been mentored by her since she was from Haryana which comes in her zone.

• RakulPreet Singh (South Zone) –RakulPreet Singh is a well – known model and actress in Tamil, Bollywood and Kannada Movies and is very popular for her work in films Venkatadri Express (2013) and Loukyam, (2014), Kick 2 (2015). She will also be seen soon in a NeerajPandey movie Aiyaari.

• PoojaHegde (West Zone) –PoojaHegde is an Indian model and actress who appears mainly in Telugu and Hindi Films. She then featured in the Telugu films Oka LailaKosam and Mukunda (2014), while signing on to feature as the lead actress in AshutoshGowariker’s MohenjoDaro (2016) opposite HrithikRoshan.

• Pooja Chopra (East Zone) – Pooja Chopra is an Indian model and film actress. In 2009, she was crowned as the Miss India. She was also a semi-finalist at Miss World 2009 and won the Beauty with a Purpose award at Miss World 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Chopra has won as many as 8 national and international titles in a single year. Chopra made her acting debut in the 2011 and has worked in Telugu Films such as Ponnar Shankar and in Bollywood as a leading lady, she had minor roles in MadhurBhandarkar’s films Fashion and Heroine. She recently was seen in Vipul Shah’s action film Commando opposite VidyutJammwal, where she appeared in her first lead role. ). She will also be seen soon in a NeerajPandey movie Aiyaari.

Carrying forward the legacy, fbb – India’s Fashion Hub has come together with Miss India Organisation to look for India’s next pride. We are ecstatic to be the title sponsors of the pageant fifth year in a row.

“This association strategically complements with fbb’s brand objective of making India more stylish with the desire to democratise fashion.”-Rajesh Seth, COO, fbb, Future Group.

Talking about this partnership, Mr. Raj Nayak, COO – Viacom18 said, “After preparing ManushiChillar to stand tall and shine in a tough battleground, fbb COLORS Miss India is back with double vigor and enthusiasm to hand pick the most brightest of the aspirants who will contribute to the society as well as make the country proud. At COLORS we have always worked towards empowering the women who are the harbingers of change and the same sentiment is being echoed by Femina Miss India beauty pageant, which makes this partnership truly a fruitful one.”

All the finalists of fbbColorsFemina Miss India 2018 will undergo rigorous training and grooming sessions from the best experts in the industry before the Grand Finale in June. With a dynamic and holistic approach towards coaching all the finalists, apart from the fame & glory the winners stand to chance to win prize in cash & kind to a core and above.

About Miss India Organization:Miss India Organization is the most sought after glamorous beauty pageant in the country that turns dreams into reality. It is a property with a mass appeal as millions worldwide gear up to watch India’s next representative at the global platform. It is the search of the perfect woman with beauty, poise, elegance and intelligence to represent India at Miss World. It is a platform that has won many accolades for the country on the international arena and the past winners such as AishwaryaRai, SushmitaSen, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, DiyaMirza, etc have made India proud at international circles.

About fbb:

fbb, Fashion hub of India has been the face of affordable fashion destinations in India since 2008. With a mission to make India Thodaaur stylish, its philosophy reinstates the fact that it doesn’t cost much to be stylish with fbb. It believes in aspirational value fashion. From business meeting to casual resort wear, from versatile ethnics to comfortable home wear, fbb creates exclusive merchandise for its audience under it’s own private labels. With a wide variety to choose from, fbb has something in store for everyone. fbb targets a youthful audience in India that wishes to stay synonymous with current trends. The brand spreads across all the metro cities, mini metros and also penetrates well in tier II cities.

About ‘Colors: ‘Colors’ is Viacom18’s flagship brand in the entertainment space in India. A combination of ‘emotions’ and ‘variety’, Colors, launched on 21st July 2008, offers an entire spectrum of emotions to its viewers. From Fiction Shows to Format shows to Reality shows to Blockbuster Movies – the basket contains all ‘JazbaatKe Rang’. ‘Colors’ is dedicated to promoting ‘Cohesive viewing’, through programmes like Thapki…Pyaar Ki, Devanshi, SasuralSimarKa, Shakti…AstitvaKeEhsaasKii, Udann, Karmphal Data SHANI, EkShringaar…Swabhimaan, Kasam…TerePyaar Ki, Bigg Boss, Naagin 2, Dil Se DilTak, ChhoteMiyan, Chandrakanta and Rising Star amongst others.

About ‘VIACOM 18’:Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s fastest growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of Viacom Inc. and the Network18 Group, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching people on air, online, on ground, in shop and through its cinema.