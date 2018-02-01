Ascariasis is one of the most common helminthic infections in humans worldwide. The diseases is caused by the Ascaris lumbricoids, the largest nematode residing in the alimentary canal of humans. Ascariasis is endemic in the tropical and subtropical regions of the world with low standard of public health and hygiene. The center for diseases control and prevention (CDC) states that, approximately, 0.8-1.2 billion of the global population is infected with Ascaris lumbricoids currently. Usually, asymptomatic, Ascariasis commonly infects children’s and results in 3000–60 000 deaths every year, usually as a result of intestinal obstruction. Ascaris lives in the intestine and is passed through feces of the infected individual. Ascaris is transmitted by accidental ingestion of food, water and soil contaminated with Ascaris eggs. Ascaris infected individuals often do not show any symptoms. However, mild symptoms such as abdominal discomfort and cough may occur in some individuals. Cough in Ascariasis is generally due to the migration of the worm through the body. Several other symptoms such as, intestinal blockage and impaired growth in children’s are perceptive in case of individuals with chronic Ascaris infection. Diagnosis of Ascariasis infection is done by visual examination of the Ascaris eggs or adult worms in the stool sample under the microscope. Anthelminthic medications, such as albendazole and mebendazole are highly recommended medications for treatment of Ascaris infection. According to the WHO, children’s with the Ascariasis prevalence exceeding 70% need to be treated once in a year, however, WHO advices a targeted treatment two to three times a year in case the helminthes is harboring an adult.

Poor personal hygiene and poor sanitation in underdeveloped countries is the prime factor contributing towards rising prevalence of this disease. However, adults are known to harbor the helminthes at a low intensity whereas the disease is highly prevalent in children’s. Accidental contact with soil contaminated with human feces, including with human fecal matter leads to spread of this disease among humans. Several health education initiatives conducted by CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce morbidity as opposed to eradicate helminthes is the prime area of concerns. Measures such as, maintenance of personal hygiene, implementing effective sewage disposal systems, avoiding open defection are few of the factors that will help to prevent the disease.

The global market for Ascariasis treatment & management is segmented on basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Anti-parasite medications Surgery

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce



Increasing administration of contaminated water and food has resulted in increasing number of childerns affecting from this diseases. Drugs including, albendazole, levamisole, mebendazole, piperazine, and pyrantel pamoate are the primary drugs used to treat Ascariasis. Pyrantel pamoate, is highly recommended for women’s who are pregnant. However, in some cases broad spectrum antibiotics are also the choice of treatment.

By treatment type, the global market for Ascariasis Treatment & Management has been classified into, anti-parasite medications and surgery. Surgery is recommended therapy in case of severe intestinal blockage with Ascaris. Currently, there is no vaccine for treatment of Ascaris infection.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Ascariasis Treatment & Management market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-commerce.

On the basis of regional presence, global Ascariasis Treatment & Management market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The disease is found to be prevalent in Middle East and African countries with low socioeconomic status and poor personal hygiene. For example, the disease is found to affect a large proportion of population in Ethiopia. Latin America is expected to be second most prevalent region. Furthermore, south East Asian counters including, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines are also one of the highly affected counties. The Ascariasis treatment and management market is expected to remain dominated in tropical and subtropical regions of the world. This is largely attributed to high prevalence of the disease in such countries. However, the Ascariasis treatment and management market in North America is expected to be on the lower side due to increased level of awareness in maintaining the personal hygiene.

Some of the major players operating in global Ascariasis Treatment & Management market are, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC., Cipla Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Quartz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Romark Laboratories. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum revenue potential in global Ascariasis Treatment & Management market.

