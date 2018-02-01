PORTSMOUTH, NH, January 29 2018 – Developed over 20 years ago, the RecycleGuard insurance program, has been a premier provider of recycling operations insurance. RecycleGuard is one of the many specialized insurance programs offered through AmWINS Program Underwriters’ (http://programs.amwins.com). RecycleGuard has been endorsed by ISRI (Institute of Scrap Recycling Institutes) since 2000, and has funded millions of dollars towards ISRI safety initiatives, conventions, and marketing.

What sets RecycleGuard apart?

• RecycleGuard is the only ISRI sponsored P&C insurance program

• Annual support of ISRI regional & national events

• Recyclers covered include: ferrous & non-ferrous metals, auto dismantlers,paper recyclers and electronic recyclers

• Admitted paper for all lines of business

• Stock coverage endorsements

• Manufacturers Selling Price endorsement

• Employment Practices Liability coverage

• Equipment Breakdown coverage

• Transit / Transportation coverage

• Pollution coverage on autos up to liability limit

Created for the recycling business by those that know it best, the program’s dedicated underwriting team has processed over 15,000 claims and has completed over 4,000 risk management visits to scrap yards.

This recycling operations insurance program is administered by AmWINS Program Underwriters and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A u (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co. Turn to RecycleGuard for exceptional client service and a comprehensive insurance solution to meet the needs of your client’s recycling operation.

For more information on the services and products offered by RecycleGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to the recycling industry, please visit http://www.recycleguard.com.