New Delhi 1st February, 2018 – Aaj Tak, leading Hindi news channel’s web avatar Aajtak.in has broken all records and set an industry benchmark on election coverage in December 2017. Aajtak.in has now become country’s number No.1 Hindi News Brand with its No. 1 position on Website, Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

According to latest comScore data released, Aajtak.in hit 3.6 million unique visitors mark (comScore, MMX, December 2017, News & Information, Hindi News Website) and managed to race far ahead of Bhaskar.com (1.8 M UVs), Navbharattimes.com(1.6 M UVs), Jagran.com (1.3 M UVs) and Amarujala.com (1.1 M UVs) . Also, Aajtak Mobile App is continuously No. 1 Hindi News Mobile App since February 2017 (comScore, Mobile Matrix, News & Information, Mobile App).

With the brand Aajtak.in leadership position across digital platforms, Aajtak.in will be showcasing its might, by releasing a Bahubali theme based campaign. Aajtak.in also added laurels by becoming No. 1 Indian Media News Page on facebook with 20.10 Million likes, No. 1 Hindi News YouTube channel with a subscriber base of 4.69 Million & No. 1 Hindi News Twitter Handle with 7.09 Million followers.

Aajtak.in has become the preferred choice for news updates with unmatched user experience and exclusive breaking news pouring in by the minute. The final word in reportage – be it political, national, international or sports- the mega news brand of the Hindi heartland has rightfully achieved the No.1 place in the online world too.