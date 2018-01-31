Vodka ingredients consists of an un-aged white spirit made from distilled fermented grain, rye, wheat, potatoes but can be based on any starch or sugar-rich plant matter. It includes all varieties of un-flavored and flavored Vodka Market.

There are two kinds of vodka drinks, those with character and those that are neutral. In a cocktail, neutral vodka allows all the flavors of everything else to come forward but the other is rye vodka which has a distinctive taste profile. Vodka strength has always had a huge role to play in the drinks market because of its versatility. Gin is immediately associated with tonic, but vodka is adaptable.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Vodka Market

The study of vodka market trends in the past two decades, the market has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumptions in the regions of Asia-Pacific have transformed the society and the economy. The major factors propelling the growth of this market include steadily growing adult and young demographic worldwide and the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages among consumers. In addition to this, new product development of quality vodka and the innovation plays an important role in the distilled spirits market as, the demand for these products largely depends on changing taste and preferences.

Consumers have increasingly gravitated toward alcoholic beverages that offer high quality, craft based ingredients, and a new class of regional vodka varieties distillers has emerged to satisfy this new consumer trend. Over the five years to 2022, the industry is anticipated to continue growing, though at a slightly slower rate than the previous five-year period. During the five-year period, the industry will benefit from expected increases in per capita expenditure on alcohol and disposable income, which will drive demand for more high-value industry goods. The experts have prepared the updates of the recent market size data for period 2016-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2021 covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for vodka and its variants flavored vodka and unflavored vodka.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Vodka Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Vodka Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Product: Value vodka, Premium vodka and Ultra-premium vodka

Distiller Size: Large, Medium, And Small

Segments: Flavored and Unflavored

Distribution channel:

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central South America, Middle East Africa

Some of the key players involved in the Vodka Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

Diageo

Pernod Ricard USA

Constellation Brands

Bacardi USA

Alaska Distillery

Altitude Spirits

