Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman, 31st Jan, 2018: Guinea Gold Jewelers, one of the leading jewelry stores in Durgapur is a reliable name for offering only hallmark silver and gold. The store has introduced designer collection of silver accessories that perfectly defines the elegance of modern Indian women.

According to Mr.Nirmal Kr. Ghosh, the owner and MD of GGJ in a press conference, this silver ornament is a perfect and safe substitute for women who love oxidized and other costume jewelry. Women who avoid ornaments that blings a lot can buy silver jewelry to accessorize their look. In the conference, Mr.Ghosh expresses his concern about the rampant use of the costume jewelry made from various metals and its adverse effect on the skin due to prolonged use. He gave his insight on both the healing and styling factor of jewelry made from silver. Silver has a soothing and cooling effect on the human body and at the same time, the appeal of the metal is mystically beautiful which has made silver one of the demanding metals for the customers as well as for the jewelry designers.

Mr.Ghosh also reveals how GGJ is receiving huge response and inquiries on various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram regarding their refreshing collection of mesmerizing silver ornaments. Mr.Ghosh urges his client to visit the stores of GGJ at Benachity and Aesby More to witness the collection. For more information, customers can consult with the friendly and cooperative representatives in the store.