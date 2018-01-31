TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors introduces the highest performing 25 Gbps SFP28 and QSFP28 cable assembly portfolios to the market. The cable assemblies support aggregate data rates of 100 and 200 Gbps.

Not only TE offers these 25 Gbps cable assemblies, but also provides the mating connectors and cages so customers can get a full solution in one place for the data communications application.

TE SFP28 and QSFP28 cable assemblies can support aggregate data rates of 100 and 200 Gbps, pair with TE’s zSFP+ and zQSFP+ connectors and cages. They also can be compatible with IEEE 802.3cd, IEEE 802.3bj, IEEE 802.3by and InfiniBand EDR, the optimized construction of the cable assemblies minimizes insertion loss and cross talk.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 19 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

