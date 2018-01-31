SpyCrushers rep announces new 10% off Amazon Coupon Code on all spy camera products.

Recently during a press conference held at SpyCrushers corporate office in Geneva, IL., Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers announce their new 10% off any SpyCrushers spy camera product Amazon Coupon Code.

“We are pleased to announce our new 10% off promotion for all of our spy camera and hidden camera products featured on Amazon. For a limited time Amazon shoppers can use the coupon code, CRUSHERS when prompted during checkout to receive an added 10% off discount the product’s already low sale price,” said Anderson.

The SpyCrushers spy camera and hidden camera product line is currently available on Amazon ranging from $14.99 upwards to $29.99.

According to Anderson, the company’s best-selling SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera will also be eligible for the added 10% discount.

Each spy camera product includes a thirty day money back or new replacement guarantee. “Customers who are not 100% satisfied with their purchase can contact us through their Amazon account for immediate resolution,” Anderson continued.

The SpyCrushers spy camera product line consist of everyday commonly used products. However, hidden covertly within each product is a micro lens camera. The micro camera when activated can be used to record video with audio, take pictures and as a PC webcam. In addition to being able to perform the features previously mentioned their 1080p spy pen camera can also create audio only recordings.

“Aside from our best-selling 1080p spy pen camera the added 10% off coupon code can be used when purchasing our clothes hook camera , 808 car keychain spy camera and our smiley face hidden camera button ,” Anderson concluded.

Amazon shoppers can find the SpyCrushers product line when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Phone: 317-660-1338

Website: https://www.spycrushers.com/