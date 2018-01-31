Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Smart Water Network market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of smart water network over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global smart water network market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global smart water network market identified that Americas dominated the Global smart water network market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the smart water network market worldwide. The report segments the global smart water network market on the basis of technology

Global Smart Water Network Market by Technology

• Smart Meters

• Monitoring and Control Systems

• Communication Network and Infrastructure

Global Smart Water Network Market by Regions

• Americas

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• ABB Group

• Itron, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Sensus

• Elster Group SE

• Siemens AG

• Arad Group

• Takadu

