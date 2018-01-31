Global Skin Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others), by type Global Skin Packaging Market Information by Material (Paper & paperboard, LDPE, PVC, and others), by Application (Food, Consumer goods, Industrial goods, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Skin packaging acts as a safeguard from various adverse conditions such as humidity, mechanical hazards, temperature, and others. The skin packaging are widely used in various sectors such as food, retail, industrial goods, and others. Food industry has a prominent market for skin packaging in various categories such as ready to eat products, fresh meats, bakery, vegetables, fruits, and others. The reason for the growth of the market is increasing demand for packaged foods, increases shelf life of food product, cost efficiency and space saving packaging. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding packaging waste is expected to boost the market as skin packaging which requires less resource for packaging. The global skin packaging market is expected to cross USD 10 Billion at CAGR of around 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Skin Packaging Market:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for skin packaging followed by Europe. Emerging countries like China and India is expected to show rapid growth in foods industries leading to growth of skin packaging market. The growth in the region is driven by the rapid urbanization, increasing food consumption. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for around 35-40% market share of skin packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of global Skin Packaging Market report include- Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, LINPAC, Reynolds Flexible Packaging, The DOW Chemical Company, Westrock Company, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Linpac Packaging Limited, Display Pack Inc., and G. Mondini SPA.

