Market Overview:

Prebiotic products market has gained immense recognition in recent years due to various health benefits. Prebiotics market has been growing due to increase in usage in food and beverages such as supplements, health drinks, etc. Prebiotic acts as a support system to probiotics, as body itself doesn’t digest the fibers but the good bacteria in the gut digests these fibers enhancing digestive and general health. Prebiotic powders are unaffected by temperature, pH or time, which are major key driving points for this market. The health benefits provided by prebiotics are medically proven, several chronic digestive disorders or inflammatory bowel disease are proven to be cured by prebiotic supplements. Hence global prebiotic market has been estimated to grow over 7% post 2022.

Study Objectives of Prebiotics Market:

Detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments

To estimate market size by source, delivery format and application

Market dynamics including trend and factor analysis for supply and demand

Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

Competition mapping and positioning of major market players, evaluation of key company strategies

Company profiling of major players in the market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the prebiotics market is projected to grow more than 7% annually post the year 2022

Prebiotics play important role in functional food & beverages, which has created a strong potential for prebiotic market growth.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in Prebiotics are as Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Beneo-Orafti Sa (Germany), Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd. (China), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa (Germany), Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co (China), Volvox Ltd (Hungary), Nas Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Turkey), Aura Glob Trade Jaroslaw Paul (Poland) And Parmalat S.P.A (Italy)

Intended Audience: