Market Scenario:

Piezoelectricity can be defined as ability of certain materials to generate an electric charge in response to mechanical stress. These materials are classified on the basis of crystals and ceramics and plays very vital role in the electric generation and energy harvesting.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Piezoelectric Devices are- Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), PI (Germany), Piezosystem Jena (Germany), Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany), Mad City Labs, Inc. (U.S.), APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), CeramTec (Germany), Noliac A/S (Denmark), Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The report for Global Piezoelectric Devices Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application : Sensors, Transducers, Energy harvesting, Motors and High voltage actuators.

: Sensors, Transducers, Energy harvesting, Motors and High voltage actuators. Segmentation by Vertical: Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Medical & Healthcare, Communication among others.

Industry News

In February 2016, Morgan Advanced Materials announced the launch of piezoelectric transducers used in ring laser gyroscopes.

In September 2015, Morgan Advanced Materials announced the launch of new high-accuracy sensors for the oil & gas extraction sector by using piezoelectric materials.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Study Objective of Piezoelectric Devices Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Piezoelectric Devices market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market.

