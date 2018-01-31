The report “Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Segmentation based on Application includes

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Others

Key Players in Market

Mustang Survival

Astral

Survitec Group Limited

The Coleman Company

Kokatat

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

MTI – Marine Technology

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Aqua Lung International

Harmony

JimBuoy

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR

O’Brien

Hansen Protection

Johnson Outdoors

Stormy Lifejackets

Spinlock

SeaSafe Systems

Stearns

Onyx

Stohlquist

Kent Sporting Goods

Phantom Aquatics

Grundens

Promate

